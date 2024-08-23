Police Nab Members of Voice Phishing Scam Group Based in China

Photo : YONHAP News

Authorities rounded up nearly 30 members of a voice phishing ring operating for years in China, repatriating four of them to South Korea.The Korean National Police Agency said on Sunday that it nabbed the members of the phishing scam organization in cooperation with Chinese police and brought four of them back to South Korea last week.The suspects allegedly extorted more than one-thousand-151 billion won from over 19-hundred victims by pretending to be officials from the prosecution or the Financial Supervisory Service since 2017 in Hangzhou and other areas in China.The police have so far confirmed one-thousand-923 victims, saying that the amount of extorted money is the largest from a single phishing scam group.South Korean police have nabbed 29 members of the group since last year in cooperation with Chinese police, including the four repatriated suspects.The police said that 18 of them would be repatriated to South Korea, excluding those who went through criminal proceedings in China.The police added that four of the 18 were deported first, vowing to secure the swift repatriation of the remaining 14 through consultation with Chinese police.