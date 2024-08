Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold their combined amphibious landing exercise starting Monday.According to the Navy on Sunday, the Navy and Marine Corps of the two nations will kick off the Ssangyong amphibious exercise on Monday in the southeastern city of Pohang and the eastern coast.The exercise, which will run through September 7, will mobilize division-level landing forces and some 40 vessels, 40 aircraft and about 40 amphibious assault vehicles.This year, South Korea's drone operations command, which was established in September last year, will participate in the exercise for the first time and conduct surveillance using drones.Beginning this year, the allies' Marine Corps will organize a combined staff group, which will jointly lead the landing exercise aboard the South Korean Marado amphibious assault ship.