Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office said that it is in consultation with Japan regarding a possible visit by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida to South Korea, amid Japanese media reports that Kishida will visit Seoul early next month for a summit with President Yoon Suk Yeol.An official at Yoon's office said on Sunday that the presidential office will make an announcement when Kishida's visit is decided.Kishida, who recently announced he would not run in the upcoming party leadership vote at the end of September, reportedly aims to check the improvement of ties between Seoul and Tokyo and keep the momentum for bilateral cooperation before he steps down.Should Kishida travel to Seoul and convene with Yoon, this would mark the 12th summit between them.