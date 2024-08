Photo : KBS News

The nation experienced 14-point-three days of heat waves so far this month, surpassing 14-point-one days tallied in August 2018.According to data from the Korea Meteorological Administration on Sunday, the nation had 14-point-three days of heat waves from August 1 to 23, with afternoon highs surpassing 33 degrees Celsius.The nation observed the most number of hot days during a heat wave in August 2016 with 16-point-six days, the largest since the nation started compiling related data in 1973.The August figures for 2018 and 1994, the warmest years, were 14-point-one days and nine-point-eight days, respectively.With about a week left until the end of August, the number of heat wave days surpassed the 2018 figure and set a record for second most heat wave days.