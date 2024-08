Photo : YONHAP News

The tropical night phenomenon was not observed overnight in Seoul, snapping the unprecedented longest streak of 34 days.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) on Sunday, the lowest temperature marked 24-point-nine degrees Celsius between Saturday night and Sunday morning.A tropical night occurs when nighttime temperatures remain above 25 degrees Celsius from 6 p.m. to 9 a.m. the following day.The capital city experienced tropical nights for 34 days in a row from July 21 to August 23, the longest streak since modern weather monitoring started in the city in 1907.With the three tropical nights recorded this summer prior to July 21, the cumulative number of tropical nights in the city reached a record 37, surpassing the previous record of 36 days from 1994.