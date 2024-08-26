Gov’t to Supply 40 Tln Won to Small Businesses ahead of Chuseok Holiday

Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to supply over 40 trillion won, or around 30 billion U.S. dollars, in financial support to small and medium-sized businesses ahead of the Chuseok holiday.The decision was made during a high-level meeting of the government, the presidential office and the ruling People Power Party on Sunday at the prime minister’s residence in central Seoul.PPP spokesperson Han Zeea said that the ruling bloc held the meeting and decided to implement measures aimed at stabilizing prices and supporting small business owners ahead of the Chuseok holiday in mid-September.As part of the measures, the government will supply an all-time high of 170-thousand tons of key food items in high demand for the holiday, including cabbage, apples and pears.The ruling bloc also agreed to exempt toll fees for those traveling on major highways over the holiday and offer discounts for those who travel from the provinces to the capital area via KTX or SRT trains during the holiday.Gift sets of agricultural, fishery and livestock products will be provided at discounted prices, with royal palaces and other cultural sites to be open for free during the holiday.