Automakers Likely be Required to Disclose Battery Information of EVs

Photo : YONHAP News

Automakers will likely be required to publicly disclose battery-related information for all electric vehicles(EVs), such as battery suppliers, amid growing fears about EV battery fire risks.The government, the presidential office and the ruling People Power Party(PPP) held a high-level meeting on Sunday and decided to introduce measures to prevent EV fires to that effect.As part of the measures, the ruling bloc agreed to pursue a system requiring the mandatory installation of sprinklers in all undergrounds parking lots of new buildings.The ruling camp also agreed to move up the implementation of a system mandating automakers to get government certification on the safety of the batteries for their EV models.This plan was initially set to be introduced in February next year.The move comes amid growing public fears about EV battery fires after a fire was caused by a parked electric vehicle in an apartment complex in Incheon on August 1.Since the incident, local EV makers have voluntarily disclosed their battery information, although the disclosure is currently not mandatory.