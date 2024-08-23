Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Inter-Korea

N. Korean Leader Oversees Test of Suicide Drones

Written: 2024-08-26 10:44:51Updated: 2024-08-26 15:08:00

N. Korean Leader Oversees Test of Suicide Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has guided a performance test of new suicide drones, calling for the development of more such weapons to enhance war preparedness.

According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim supervised the test organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defense Sciences on Saturday. 

The KCNA said that the drones have missions to attack enemy targets on the ground and in the sea, adding they correctly identified and destroyed designated targets after flying along different preset courses in the test. 

Kim reportedly called for the production of more suicide drones to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, such as underwater drones, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones.

Calling for efforts to develop underwater strategic weapon systems and underwater suicide attack drones, Kim mentioned the need to introduce artificial intelligence technology in the development of drones. 

It marks the first time that the North disclosed suicide attack drones.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >