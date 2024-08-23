N. Korean Leader Oversees Test of Suicide Drones

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has guided a performance test of new suicide drones, calling for the development of more such weapons to enhance war preparedness.According to the North’s official Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) on Monday, Kim supervised the test organized by the Drone Institute of the Academy of Defense Sciences on Saturday.The KCNA said that the drones have missions to attack enemy targets on the ground and in the sea, adding they correctly identified and destroyed designated targets after flying along different preset courses in the test.Kim reportedly called for the production of more suicide drones to be used in tactical infantry and special operation units, such as underwater drones, as well as strategic reconnaissance and multi-purpose attack drones.Calling for efforts to develop underwater strategic weapon systems and underwater suicide attack drones, Kim mentioned the need to introduce artificial intelligence technology in the development of drones.It marks the first time that the North disclosed suicide attack drones.