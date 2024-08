Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to hold a news conference later this week to discuss the current standings of his signature reform campaigns.Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk unveiled on Sunday Yoon’s plan to hold a policy briefing during a high-level meeting with government and ruling People Power Party officials.Chung said that the president will share with the public the progress in his four reform projects in education, labor, pension and healthcare, as well as issues related to tackling the nation's low birthrate.His speech will be followed by a question and answer session with reporters.