Israel, Hezbollah Exchange Heavy Strikes

Photo : Social media X @N12News

Israel and Hezbollah exchanged massive cross-border strikes early on Sunday.The Israeli military said on Sunday that it mobilized about 100 fighter jets to preemptively strike Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, saying that it detected moves to attack Israel.Hezbollah, an Iran-backed Islamic militant organization operating in Lebanon, reportedly launched more than 300 rockets at Israel in retaliation for last month’s killing of the group’s top military commander.Reuters and other media outlets have said that about 100 Israeli fighter jets struck and destroyed Hezbollah rocket launcher barrels around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.Israel quickly announced the airstrikes, advising its residents in northern areas to evacuate to safe locations.At around 5 a.m., Hezbollah launched hundreds of rockets and drones at Israel.Hezbollah claimed that it launched 320 rockets and destroyed eleven military bases with drones as retaliation for Israel’s assassination of its top commander Fuad Shukr in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, on July 30.