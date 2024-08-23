Top Prosecutor Vows to Respect Review Committee's Conclusion on First Lady's Luxury Bag Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutor General Lee One-seok says that he will respect the forthcoming conclusion that a probe review committee made up of private external experts will make on the case of first lady Kim Keon-hee’s acceptance of a luxury bag.The top prosecutor made the remarks to reporters on Monday, saying the issue continues to be a source of unproductive controversy, and that he believes the committee will conduct a faithful and fair review of the case.Last Friday, Lee referred Kim’s case to a review committee after a probe team at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors Office decided to clear the first lady of the allegations that she illegally accepted a luxury bag from Korean American pastor Choi Jae-young two years ago.Lee said that while serving as the prosecutor general, he has always respected the opinions of prosecutors, and that he would respect the deliberation results of the committee as well.Asked if the referral of the case to the review committee is part of efforts to justify Kim’s acquittal, the top prosecutor stressed that everything about the committee is conducted independently and fairly, from its formation, procedures and operation, to its deliberation results.