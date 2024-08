Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol will have a dinner meeting with the leadership of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) this week.A PPP official said Monday that the president is expected to invite the PPP leadership to the presidential office for a dinner meeting on Friday.PPP chair Han Dong-hoon, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho, the party’s policy chief Kim Sang-hoon and six Supreme Council members are expected to attend the meeting.With the formation of the PPP leadership completed, the meeting appears to be a gathering to discuss key policy issues ahead of the regular parliamentary session set to begin next month.Yoon proposed dinner with the new leadership when he met Han at the presidential office on July 30 shortly after Han’s election as party chief.