Photo : YONHAP News

Various corruption trials involving main opposition Democratic Party(DP) leader Lee Jae-myung are being delayed after Lee contracted COVID-19.The Seoul Central District Court postponed the breach of duty and bribery trial regarding the Seongnam development scandal and the city's football club that was initially scheduled for Tuesday, upon Lee's request.A separate trial on Monday regarding Lee's alleged subornation of perjury has also been rescheduled to September 9, although the court has yet to change the date for the final hearing on September 30.The date for a trial on Lee's alleged violation of the Public Official Election Act, previously set to be held last Friday, had been postponed to September 6, leading to rescheduling of the final hearing from the 6th to the 20th.Lee, who tested positive last Thursday, is being treated while in hospitalization.