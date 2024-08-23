Menu Content

NIS: N. Korea's New Border Missile Launchers Can Strike Chungcheong Provinces

Written: 2024-08-26 14:14:18Updated: 2024-08-26 17:47:31

NIS: N. Korea's New Border Missile Launchers Can Strike Chungcheong Provinces

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency says North Korea could be in possession of 250 new missile launchers, as it has claimed, but it is doubtful they currently have a sufficient amount of missiles to load the weapon systems. 

The National Intelligence Service(NIS) shared the assessment during a plenary session of the National Assembly's Intelligence Committee on Monday, according to senior representatives on the panel from the rival parties.

The NIS said it appears to be difficult for the North to secure a large amount of missiles for the 250 transporter erector launchers(TELs) due to it supplying missiles to Russia for its war against Ukraine.

Despite the inadequate supply, the spy agency told the parliamentary committee that missiles from the North's transporter erector launchers can fly around 110 kilometers to reach as far south as the Chungcheong provinces. 

Asked about the regime's recent flood damage, the NIS said North Korean leader Kim Jong-un visited North Pyongan Province instead of the more heavily damaged Jagang Province, possibly to avoid media exposure of the latter area which has a concentration of military facilities.

The NIS said Moscow had offered post-flood assistance, to which Kim expressed gratitude.
