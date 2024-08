Photo : YONHAP News

Police booked two people in their investigation into a deadly fire at a hotel in Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province last Thursday, where seven people were killed and 12 others were injured.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police Agency on Monday, the two people, including the owner in his 40s, have been booked on charges of causing death and injury by occupational and gross negligence.A travel ban has also been issued against them.Investigators have questioned 15 people, including survivors and witnesses, as they probe the cause of the fire, which they suspect started from an air conditioning system inside one of the rooms.Earlier, the National Forensic Service(NFS) gave a preliminary opinion that five of the deceased may have died from carbon monoxide poisoning, and two others due to rescue air mattress issues.