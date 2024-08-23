Gov't Checks Up on Key Export Products after S. Korea Posts Highest Increase among Top 10 Exporters

Photo : YONHAP News

The government checked up on the situation surrounding each of the nation's key export products, while discussing ways to further expand shipments.Presiding over the meeting on Monday, Park Sung-taek, first vice minister of trade, industry and energy, said South Korea is posting the highest increase in outbound shipments among the world's top ten exporting nations this year.The vice minister assessed that exports, which have displayed a solid upward trend since last October, served as a driving force in the nation's economic growth.While outbound shipments have continued a ten-month streak of increase through July, with a 14-month consecutive trade surplus, the vice minister forecast both consecutive series to continue this month, pledging full support toward posting record-high exports this year.Amid the aggravated tensions in the Middle East, the ministry checked up on its impact on South Korea, with the region supplying 72 percent of the country's crude imports and 32 percent of natural gas imports.