Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Domestic

Tropical Night Returns to Seoul after Ending 34 Consecutive Days

Written: 2024-08-26 15:30:43Updated: 2024-08-26 16:05:26

Tropical Night Returns to Seoul after Ending 34 Consecutive Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul once again experienced a tropical night on Monday, after only one day of reprieve following 34 consecutive days. 

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the nighttime low was 25-point-six degrees Celsius in the capital as of 5:54 a.m. Monday.

A tropical night is recorded when the nighttime mercury, between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day, stays above 25 degrees.

On the southernmost island of Jeju, the streak of tropical nights continued for the 42nd consecutive day, just two days short of the current record of 44 straight days set in 2013.

The scorching heat is expected to continue nationwide through Monday, with the year's tenth typhoon, Shanshan, projected to travel past Japan, likely to exacerbate the heat by blowing a southeasterly or easterly wind.

Daytime highs are forecast to range from 30 to 34 degrees, with sensory temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees.

After departing Japan, Typhoon Shanshan is expected to help cool things down by bringing cold air from the north.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >