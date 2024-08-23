Tropical Night Returns to Seoul after Ending 34 Consecutive Days

Photo : YONHAP News

Seoul once again experienced a tropical night on Monday, after only one day of reprieve following 34 consecutive days.According to the Korea Meteorological Administration(KMA), the nighttime low was 25-point-six degrees Celsius in the capital as of 5:54 a.m. Monday.A tropical night is recorded when the nighttime mercury, between 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day, stays above 25 degrees.On the southernmost island of Jeju, the streak of tropical nights continued for the 42nd consecutive day, just two days short of the current record of 44 straight days set in 2013.The scorching heat is expected to continue nationwide through Monday, with the year's tenth typhoon, Shanshan, projected to travel past Japan, likely to exacerbate the heat by blowing a southeasterly or easterly wind.Daytime highs are forecast to range from 30 to 34 degrees, with sensory temperatures of 33 to 35 degrees.After departing Japan, Typhoon Shanshan is expected to help cool things down by bringing cold air from the north.