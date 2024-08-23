Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Sports

4 Young Players Called to Nat'l Football Team for 1st Time ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Written: 2024-08-26 15:41:40Updated: 2024-08-26 15:57:16

4 Young Players Called to Nat'l Football Team for 1st Time ahead of World Cup Qualifiers

Photo : YONHAP News

Hong Myung-bo, who took the helm of the men's national football team last month, has selected four young players to play in the two upcoming World Cup qualifiers, including Premier League-bound forward Yang Min-hyeok from Gangwon FC.

The 26-member roster announced by the Korea Football Association(KFA) on Monday is headlined by national team veterans playing for overseas clubs, including Son Heung-min of Tottenham Hotspur, Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain, and Bayern Munich defender Kim Min-jae.

In an apparent mixture of the veterans and rookies, the head coach called Yang, who is set to join Tottenham in January, to the national team for the first time at 18 years of age. 

Yang is joined by three other young players, Gangwon's Hwang Mun-ki, FC Midtjylland defender Lee Han-beom and Incheon United defender Choi Woo-jin.

The national team is scheduled to face off against Palestine at Seoul World Cup Stadium on September 5, kicking off the third round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian qualifying phase.

They will travel to Muscat, Oman for a second match on September 10.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >