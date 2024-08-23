S. Korea, US to Hold 7th Round of Defense Cost-Sharing Talks

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will hold a seventh round of talks on renewing their defense cost-sharing agreement for stationing U.S. troops on the Korean Peninsula.According to Seoul's foreign ministry on Monday, the upcoming negotiations will take place in Seoul from Tuesday through Thursday.An official at the ministry said Seoul plans to engage in talks with the position that its cost sharing, aimed at establishing an environment for a stable deployment of U.S. Forces Korea(USFK) and bolstering the allies' combined defense posture, should be set at a "reasonable level."While the upcoming meeting comes just two weeks after the previous round, attention draws to whether the two sides will push to strike a deal before the U.S. presidential election in November.The current Special Measures Agreement(SMA) outlining Seoul's contribution of one-point-18 trillion won, or around 890 million U.S. dollars, as well as the annual defense cost increase, is set to expire at the end of 2025.