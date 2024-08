Photo : Social media X @N12News

A group of some 180 South Koreans have entered Israel for a religious event, despite escalating tensions in the region following a fresh round of clashes between Israel and the Iran-backed militant group Hezbollah, which is based in Lebanon.The South Korean diplomatic mission in Israel reportedly became aware of the group's arrival on Sunday.Their entry has raised the number of South Koreans in Israel to around 680.Seoul is strongly advising South Korean nationals in Israel, including the latest religious group, to promptly evacuate the country.An official at Seoul's foreign ministry said there has yet to be any reports of harm suffered by South Korean nationals, adding that the ministry intends to continue seeking necessary safety measures to protect South Korean people in the region.There are currently around 90 South Koreans in Lebanon, and around 100 in Iran.