Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Administrative Court on Monday accepted the application for an injunction claiming that the nation's broadcast watchdog improperly appointed six new board members of the Foundation for Broadcast Culture(FBC), the major shareholder of public broadcaster MBC.The court accepted the injunction filed by the chairman of the FBC, Kwon Tae-sun and other board members.Kwon argued that the appointment of new FBC board members was made with the approval of just two members of the Korea Communications Commission(KCC), who were appointed by the president, adding that it has no legal legitimacy.The KCC held a plenary session in the presence of chair Lee Jin-sook and vice-chair Kim Tae-kyu last month and appointed six new board members of the FBC and seven new board members of KBS.With the injunction, the appointment of the new FBC board members will be suspended until all legal issues are handled.