Photo : YONHAP News

The government announced on Monday that it will hold a meeting of related ministers on Tuesday, in response to the planned nationwide strike by the union of nurses and medical workers on Thursday.An official at the Presidential Office spoke with reporters earlier in the day and announced that all relevant ministries are making multifaceted efforts to ensure that medical facilities, including emergency rooms can operate stably.The official further ensured that the government will make sure there are no inconveniences in using emergency medical care during the upcoming Chuseok holiday.Tuesday's meeting will be chaired by Prime Minister Han Duck-soo, where response measures in the event of a strike will be discussed.The meeting comes as the 30-thousand-strong Korean Health and Medical Workers' Union voted in favor of a strike on Saturday, calling for an improvement in working conditions.