Top Office Slams Main Opposition Party for Spreading Rumors over Dokdo Issue

Photo : YONHAP News

The presidential office on Monday criticized the main opposition Democratic Party(DP) for accusing the government of "erasing Dokdo" and for pushing forward with "pro-Japan" diplomacy.Presidential spokesperson Jeong Hye-jeon said during a press briefing that Dokdo is South Korean territory "historically, geographically and by international law," questioning why the opposition party continues to spread rumors that the government is "erasing Dokdo."Jeong continued to question why a government that is purportedly trying to "erase Dokdo" is conducting military training to protect the islet twice a year.In response to criticism over the removal of Dokdo sculptures located at Seoul subway stations and the National War Memorial Museum, Jeong said they're being replaced with newer ones as they are old and have faded.The comments come after the main opposition party announced on Sunday that it will begin its investigation into suspicions over the Yoon Suk Yeol administration's so-called "pro-Japan diplomacy."DP spokesperson Han Min-soo said that its party leader Lee Jae-myung has called for the formation of a fact-finding team related to the issue, accusing the current administration of trying to "erase Dokdo," referencing the description of the islet as a "disputed territory" in the military mental fortitude textbook.