Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly will hold an interpellation session next month and a parliamentary inspection of government offices in October.Senior deputy floor leader of the ruling People Power Party(PPP) Bae June-young and his main opposition Democratic Party(DP) counterpart, Park Sung-joon, told reporters on Monday that the interpellation session, which is a question-and-answer session with government agencies, will be held from September 9 to 12 and the parliamentary inspection of government offices from October 7 to 25.Ahead of such events, a ceremony marking the launch of the first regular session of the 22nd National Assembly will be held at 2 p.m. next Monday.From next Wednesday, leaders of parliamentary negotiation groups will deliver speeches before the National Assembly for two days.DP floor leader Park Chan-dae will address the assembly on Wednesday and his PPP counterpart Choo Kyung-ho on Thursday.