Photo : YONHAP News

Korean Medical Association(KMA) President Lim Hyun-taek launched an indefinite hunger strike on Monday as he urged the government and National Assembly to make a decision to end the disruption in medical services.Lim made the call during a news conference held in Seoul on Monday, as he cited that it’s been more than six months now since trainee doctors walked out of their workplace in protest of the government’s medical school admissions quota hike.The KMA chief vowed to continue his hunger strike until the government changes its attitude as he claimed that the nation’s medical community is on the verge of its demise and people’s lives are being threatened.Lim said the only way to address the national medical crisis that seriously threatens people’s lives is for the president and the National Assembly to step up and make a decision.