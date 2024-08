Photo : YONHAP News

Kim Hee-young, the live-in partner of SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, has paid two billion won, or around one-and-a-half million U.S. dollars, in compensation to Chey's estranged wife, Roh So-young.Kim’s lawyer, Park Jong-woo, told reporters that his client deposited the compensation money to Roh’s account on Monday, or five days after the Seoul Family Court ordered Chey and Kim to jointly compensate Roh in a damages suit filed by Roh against Kim.The court had found that Chey and Kim's actions, including the birth of a child out of wedlock and their public appearances, had severely damaged the basic trust between Chey and Roh, leading to the breakdown of their marriage.The latest compensation money is the largest amount to be paid out in a suit filed against the person that their spouses had an affair with.