Seoul Police Express Concern over Deepfake Sex Crimes

Photo : YONHAP News

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency says it booked ten middle and high school students in the capital city suspected of producing sexually-explicit materials of their friends, teachers or family members using Deepfake technology and posting them online.The agency’s head, Kim Bong-sik, said in a news conference on Monday that it had received ten reports of such fake, obscene materials being uploaded on the messenger app Telegram in Seoul and had booked ten teens as of July of this year.Kim expressed concerns over such crimes being increasingly committed by tech savvy students, adding that the agency plans to consult with the city’s education office to boost educational programs on preventing such crimes.According to the National Police Agency, a total of 297 people were booked on suspicions of producing sexually-explicit materials using Deepfake as of July this year and 131 of them were in their teens.Kim’s remarks come after lists related to such crimes were recently posted on online communities and social networking services, including X.The lists are said to mention the names of some 300 middle and high schools as well as universities where computer-generated sexually explicit images were allegedly created.