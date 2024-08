Photo : KBS

A Korean Air plane stopped on the runway at Jeju International Airport on Monday when its tires malfunctioned during takeoff.The runway was closed for over two hours, and more than 20 flights were delayed or canceled. Multiple flights bound for Jeju were also forced to turn back.The aircraft, bound for Gimpo International Airport in Seoul, was carrying 171 passengers when the malfunction occurred around 9 p.m.A tow truck removed the plane from the runway, and the airport resumed operations around 11:27 p.m.The passengers caught an alternative flight to Incheon International Airport due to restrictions on nighttime landings at Gimpo.The Korea Airports Corporation said that as of 1:40 a.m. Tuesday, 25 of the 29 flights scheduled to depart from Jeju Airport had been delayed and four had been canceled.