Photo : YONHAP News

Police raided multiple locations and booked a third person on charges of negligence causing death or injury in connection with the hotel fire in Bucheon that claimed seven lives last week.According to the Gyeonggi Nambu Provincial Police, about 20 investigators searched the hotel, homes of the hotel owner and manager, and a company in charge of fire inspections at the hotel on Tuesday.The company reportedly conducted a fire inspection in April.Police also booked the hotel's manager who was involved in the initial response to the fire. This is in addition to the hotel's owner and nominal owner who were booked on Monday.Police have questioned 24 witnesses so far, including survivors, and plan to analyze seized items to determine how the blaze started.The fire began in a room on the eighth floor of the nine-story building around 7:40 p.m. Thursday, killing seven people and injuring 12 others.