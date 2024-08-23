Menu Content

Yoon Orders Strong Response against Deepfake Digital Sex Crimes

Written: 2024-08-27 14:25:57Updated: 2024-08-27 15:15:53

Photo : KBS News

President Yoon Suk Yeol ordered strong response measures against the recent proliferation of digital sex crimes using deepfake technology.

Presiding over a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Yoon said the creation of deepfake contents is a clear offense involving abuse of technology in which criminals hide behind the cover of anonymity, stressing that anyone can become a victim.

Referring to the recent dissemination of deepfake contents through social media, where oftentimes both victims and perpetrators were found to be minors, Yoon urged authorities to eradicate related digital sex crimes by conducting thorough investigations.

The president also called for efforts to enhance education that helps establish a safe digital content culture.

According to the National Police Agency, 297 cases of sexual crimes involving deepfake contents were reported nationwide between January and July this year, and nearly three-quarters of 178 suspects that have been booked were teenagers.
