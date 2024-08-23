US Agency to Reexamine Environmental Permit for Hyundai's EV Plant in Georgia

Photo : YONHAP News

A U.S. federal agency has reportedly decided to reassess its environmental permit for Hyundai Motor’s seven-point-six billion dollar electric vehicle plant in Georgia.The Associated Press(AP) reported Monday that the Army Corps of Engineers made the decision after a conservation group complained that regulators had failed to properly assess the factory’s impact on the local water supply.According to the report, the agency said in a letter on Friday that state and local economic development agencies that applied for the project’s 2022 permit never mentioned Hyundai wanted to withdraw up to 25 million liters per day from an underground aquifer that is a major source of drinking water for local residents.The AP said details about how much water the plant needs came out earlier this year, after the Georgia Environmental Protection Division considered a proposal for four new wells to supply water to the plant. As a result, the Army Corps said it will reexamine its finding that the project would have “negligible impacts.”Hyundai Motor Group Metaplant America is a dedicated electric vehicle mass-production plant in Bryan County, Georgia. The Korean automaker started building it in October 2022 with the goal of starting production this coming October.