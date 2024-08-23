Gov't to Invest over 20 Tln Won in Next 5 Yrs. to Complete Medical Reforms

Photo : YONHAP News

The government will invest more than 20 trillion won, or around 15 billion U.S. dollars over the next five years to complete reforms in the medical industry.According to the finance ministry's 2025 budget plan announced on Tuesday, the government plans to spend ten trillion won in state finances as well as over ten trillion won from the national health insurance to enhance essential medicine and to restore regional medical service.Out of two trillion won in state budget set to be spent next year, 400 billion won will be used to improve the training environment for trainee doctors, including training fees for around nine-thousand trainee doctors in eight essential medicine fields.The government will inject some 400 billion won to expand medical facilities and equipment, and to hire additional 330 professors at state medical schools.Some 300 billion won has been set aside to reinforce essential medicine, such as doubling the number of children's hospitals open at night, on weekends and holidays to 93.The government also plans to establish a system aimed at enhancing regional medical services, in which doctors who decide to work outside the capital area after training will be eligible for state scholarships, training and housing support.