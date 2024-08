Photo : YONHAP News

The Korea Communications Standards Commission(KCSC), which oversees safety of online communications, convened an emergency meeting amid a growing use of deepfake technology in digital sex crimes.The commission, which put forth response measures on Tuesday, is set to finalize them during Wednesday's plenary meeting.The KCSC plans to post a separate banner on its official website to report to authorities of any damage from obscene, deepfake-based contents, while expanding the number of monitoring agents for real-time supervision.The agency also plans to promptly open a direct hotline with Telegram, as part of efforts to prevent related damage, and to take all possible steps regarding a recent series of deepfake offenses, such as filing for a police investigation.The use of deepfake technology has drawn much attention after a number of Telegram mobile chat rooms distributing obscene deepfake materials were caught.