Politics

Parties Discuss Contentious Bill to Clarify Roles of Physician Assistants

Written: 2024-08-27 15:18:36Updated: 2024-08-27 15:42:57

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties are reportedly in talks about a bill that would clarify the roles and responsibilities of physician assistants, and they may conduct an emergency review of the legislation before putting it to a vote at Wednesday’s plenary session.

Sources within the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee said Tuesday that the ruling People Power Party had urged the main opposition Democratic Party to review the government bill the previous day.

The head of the committee, Park Ju-min of the Democratic Party, reportedly was concerned about outstanding differences between the two parties on major issues. He said he was open to handling the bill after those differences are narrowed.

While a bill to revise the Nursing Act remains pending at a subcommittee, the ruling party is calling for its swift passage. Health care workers plan to go on strike Thursday and are calling for legal protection for physician assistants. 

After opposition lawmakers on the committee met with unionized workers Tuesday, Park promised to make every effort to pass effective legislation as soon as possible.
