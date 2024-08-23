Korea Hydro Dismisses Westinghouse Challenge to Czech Reactor Project

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea said U.S. nuclear energy firm Westinghouse Electric Company's latest statement on appealing the Czech Republic's recent decision to select a South Korean firm as the preferred bidder for a nuclear power plant project is a repeat of its previous position.In its own statement on Tuesday, the Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power Company(KHNP) said Westinghouse's latest claim is about an ongoing international arbitration and U.S. litigation, adding that the U.S. firm had made the same claim following last month's preferred bidder announcement.On Monday, Westinghouse said it had lodged the appeal with the Czech Anti-Monopoly Office against the selection of KHNP, claiming its intellectual property rights to KHNP's APR1000 and APR1400 plant designs that utilize Westinghouse-licensed technology.The KHNP, in response, said it plans to properly handle the ongoing arbitration and litigation not to affect the Czech plant construction project, and to closely communicate and coordinate with Prague.In October 2022, Westinghouse filed a lawsuit against KHNP in the U.S., arguing that the nuclear plant technology Seoul is seeking to export to the Czech Republic would be subject to U.S. export controls.In South Korea, the case is under international arbitration by the Korean Commercial Arbitration Board(KCAB).