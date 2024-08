Photo : YONHAP News

The U.N. nuclear watchdog says North Korea is still operating its nuclear complex in Yongbyon.A report released by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on Monday under Director-General Rafael Grossi revealed continuous drainage from the facility's experimental light water reactor cooling system from October 2023 to March 2024.In mid-December last year, despite the cold temperatures, ice in the river melted and water vapor was observed, according to the report, citing this as evidence that the reactor was in use.The agency’s report said the reactor stopped running for 30 days starting in mid-March, but appears to have resumed operation in April.It also indicated that other activities were taking place at the Yongbyon complex and that the North might be expanding its Kangson complex, which is believed to be a secret nuclear facility.