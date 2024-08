Photo : YONHAP News

President Yoon Suk Yeol is set to hold a policy briefing and a news conference at the presidential office on Thursday.The top office announced on Tuesday that the president will share with the public the progress made in his projects to revamp the nation’s education, labor, pension and healthcare systems as well as to tackle the nation's low birthrate.After the address, the president will answer questions from the press.The announcement comes two days after Presidential Chief of Staff Chung Jin-suk unveiled Yoon’s plan to hold a policy briefing during a high-level meeting with government and ruling People Power Party officials.Yoon's previous news conference was in May to mark the second anniversary of his inauguration.