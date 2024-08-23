Menu Content

Search

Korean
Search

English

About KBS Go to KBS
Go Top

Politics

Rival Parties to Stay Up All Night to Review Nursing Act ahead of Wednesday Vote

Written: 2024-08-27 17:45:46Updated: 2024-08-27 19:07:52

Rival Parties to Stay Up All Night to Review Nursing Act ahead of Wednesday Vote

Photo : YONHAP News

Rival political parties have agreed to conduct an all-night review of a bill that would clarify the roles and responsibilities of physician assistants. It now appears that the National Assembly might vote on the legislation at Wednesday’s plenary session.

Sources within the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee said Tuesday that the ruling People Power Party and the main opposition Democratic Party agreed to convene a subcommittee meeting at 7 p.m. to narrow their differences. 

Both parties reportedly agree on the need for the legislation, but they differ on details such as the scope of a physician assistant’s work and educational requirements for nurse's aides.
 
The ruling party has called for the bill’s swift passage. Health care workers plan to go on strike Thursday and are calling for legal protection for physician assistants. 

After opposition lawmakers on the Health and Welfare Committee met with unionized workers Tuesday, committee chair Park Ju-min promised to make every effort to pass effective legislation as soon as possible.
List

Editor's Pick

Close

This website uses cookies and other technology to enhance quality of service. Continuous usage of the website will be considered as giving consent to the application of such technology and the policy of KBS. For further details >