The Paris 2024 Summer Paralympic Games will kick off on Wednesday for a 12-day run in the French capital.Some four-thousand athletes and staff from 182 of the 183 member countries of the International Paralympic Committee will compete for 549 gold medals in 22 sporting events.South Korea is sending a 177-member contingent to Paris that includes 83 athletes who will compete in 17 events, including goalball, badminton, swimming, judo, taekwondo and wheelchair fencing.The Korea Paralympic Committee earlier had unveiled that Team Korea’s goal is to win five gold medals and place 20th in the overall medal tally.Meanwhile, North Korea, which had competed in the 2012 and 2016 Paralympics, did not send a squad to the Paris Games.