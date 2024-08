Photo : YONHAP News

Min Hee-jin has stepped down from the post of CEO of ADOR, a sublabel of K-pop powerhouse Hybe Entertainment management agency.ADOR convened a directors’ meeting on Tuesday and appointed Kim Ju-young, an inside director of ADOR and Hybe’s chief human resources officer, as its new CEO.Min will continue to serve as an inside director of the sublabel and to handle the producing projects of the K-pop girl group NewJeans, thus ADOR will be separating production and management.Kim, as an expert on human resources, will be tasked with stabilizing ADOR’s system.Kim’s appointment comes some four months after Min and Hybe had engaged in a legal dispute.