Investigation Review Committee on First Lady's Luxury Bag Case to Deliberate Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

An investigation review committee will deliberate next week on whether to seek charges against First Lady Kim Keon-hee for accepting a luxury bag from a Korean American pastor in 2022.According to legal sources on Tuesday, the Supreme Prosecutors' Office's investigation review committee will hold a meeting on September 6 to deliberate on whether to charge the first lady for violating the Anti-Corruption Act and other laws.The investigation review committee is an external body consisting of private experts that was formed to enhance public trust in the procedure and results of the prosecution's investigation and deliberates on whether to indict cases that have particularly garnered public attention.While the decision made by the investigation review committee has advisory effects and is often respected, it's not mandatory.A decision is expected to be announced on the day of the meeting, with Prosecutor General Lee One-seok expected to make a final decision on the direction of the case before his term expires on September 15.