Photo : YONHAP News

North Korea says it has conducted another successful test on its new 240-millimeter rocket launcher system, which targets South Korea’s capital area.The North’s state-run Korean Central News Agency said Wednesday that the country’s leader, Kim Jong-un, oversaw the test the previous day, and that it proved the system’s “superiority in mobility and strike concentration.”Kim announced an important plan regarding the project to produce artillery weapons and provide units with replacement equipment, the report added, without elaborating.North Korea announced in February that its Academy of National Defense Science had developed the new rocket launcher system. In late April, the North test-fired a rocket.