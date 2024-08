Photo : YONHAP News

The Czech power company CEZ, which is leading a project to build nuclear reactors in the Czech Republic, reportedly says unsuccessful bidders have no right to question the selection process.The Russian news agency Sputnik reported the remarks Tuesday, attributing them to a CEZ spokesperson quoted in the Czech news agency CTK.Previously, CEZ selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for the construction project, and in response the U.S.-based Westinghouse Electric Company filed an appeal.Meanwhile, Reuters reports that another bidder, France’s EDF, has also expressed objections. CEZ has said it is willing to cooperate with an investigation by the Czech Office for the Protection of Competition, the report said.