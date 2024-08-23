Czech Special Envoy Likely to Visit S. Korea Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

A Czech envoy is likely to visit South Korea next week to follow up on nuclear cooperation plans. The Czech Republic selected Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power as the preferred bidder for its nuclear power plant construction project in July.According to multiple sources from the Seoul government on Wednesday, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala will send a special envoy to visit South Korea from Tuesday to Friday, and coordination is underway to arrange meetings with senior South Korean officials.The European country is reportedly hoping to discuss a comprehensive industrial cooperation proposal from South Korea during the envoy’s visit.The Czech side has conveyed its wishes to Seoul that the special envoy will visit the Korea Institute for Advancement of Technology to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation between industries, universities and institutes in both nations.The institute, affiliated with the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy, is tasked with nurturing experts on industrial technology, establishing research infrastructure, and carrying out international industrial technology cooperation projects.