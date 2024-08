Photo : YONHAP News

The government plans to release its reserves of high-demand food items as part of a plan to manage prices ahead of the Chuseok holiday next month.The plan, announced Wednesday during a meeting of ministers concerned with the economy, will add a record 170-thousand tons of food to the nation’s food supply.The 20 food items will include some 12-thousand tons of cabbages and radishes, nine-point-one percent more than the government released a year earlier.To boost the supply of holiday food items, the government will also release produce from farms that it signed contract cultivation deals with. It will provide 70 billion won in subsidies so that sellers can discount their prices.The discounts will allow consumers to save as much as 50 percent on agricultural products and 60 percent on fishery products.The government says these measures will lower the prices of the 20 holiday food items to 2021 levels.