Health Minister Asks Nurses to Cancel Strike

Photo : YONHAP News

The government has once again urged nurses and other medical workers to call off the strike they have planned for Thursday.Health and Welfare Minister Cho Kyoo-hong made the remarks Wednesday during a government meeting. The government fully understands the difficulties of nurses and medical workers, he said, but added that it’s time for everyone to join forces to fill the void that trainee doctors created when they walked off the job in February.Noting a parliamentary subcommittee’s decision to approve the Nursing Act, and citing its passage as evidence that politicians were making efforts to fill that void and address the health care crisis, he urged nurses and other medical workers to make some concessions.The government also announced measures to deal with emergency care around the Chuseok holiday.From September 11 to 25, health authorities will keep more than four-thousand hospitals and clinics operational, as well as military and public hospitals.The government will also designate at least 29 emergency rooms nationwide that will treat only critically ill patients during the two-week period.