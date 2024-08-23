Presidential Office Again Refuses to Reconsider Medical School Admissions Quota Hike

Photo : KBS News

The presidential office has again refused to reconsider its plans to raise the quota on medical school admissions for the 2026 academic year. Ruling People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon recently proposed that the government put that plan on hold in view of the current health care crisis.A presidential official said Wednesday that Prime Minister Han Duck-soo had accurately conveyed the administration’s position earlier, and that it had not changed.In response to media reports that the ruling party had suggested replacing Second Vice Health Minister Park Min-soo, the official said no such idea had been considered.On Sunday, the ruling party chief spoke with the prime minister during a high-level consultation and suggested deferring the 2026 plan to a later date. The administration rejected the idea, and Han then used his social media account to suggest it again in public.President Yoon Suk Yeol is expected to personally explain the government’s health care reform tasks during a state policy briefing and press conference scheduled for Friday.