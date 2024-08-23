NIS: S. Korea Bolstering KAMD System after N. Korea's Claimed Border TEL Deployment

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea's intelligence agency said Seoul is in the process of bolstering the Korea Air and Missile Defense(KAMD) system in response to North Korea's claimed border area deployment of 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers.The National Intelligence Service(NIS) explained KAMD capacity expansion on Wednesday during a plenary session of the parliamentary intelligence committee, according to senior members from rival political parties.Earlier, the North's state-run Korean Central News Agency(KCNA) said a ceremony was held in Pyongyang to deliver the launchers to military units near the inter-Korean border. They are assessed to be designed to fire the regime's new close-range ballistic missiles(CRBMs).The NIS had previously cast doubt over Pyongyang's ability to secure a large amount of missiles for the 250 transporter erector launchers(TELs), while assessing that the missiles fired from the TELs could likely reach as far south as the Chungcheong provinces.Asked about the recent flood damage in the North, the NIS said while there has yet to be any relief supplies entering from Russia, it is keeping tabs for a future delivery, adding that international agencies and China are unlikely to offer any assistance.