Nursing Act Passes, Formalizing Role of Physician Assistants

Photo : YONHAP News

The National Assembly has passed a contentious bill to revise the Nursing Act, formalizing the role of a physician assistant nurse.The bill, which authorizes physician assistant nurses to support physicians during surgery and handle some duties presently reserved for doctors, passed the plenary in the 300-member parliament on Wednesday, with 283 of 290 lawmakers in attendance voting in favor. Some who had a career as doctors before becoming lawmakers opposed the bill.The rival political parties, which joined forces in a rare show of unity, believe the law will ease concerns over a prolonged medical vacuum, the result of a collective action by trainee doctors who oppose the government’s medical reform plans.Physician assistant nurses may be able to practice as early as June 2025.There have been long-standing calls to permit nurses to carry out certain medical tasks under close supervision by doctors.The bill, which President Yoon Suk Yeol previously vetoed during the 21st parliament due to concerns that it would stoke discord among health care professionals, was revised to authorize physician assistant nurses to conduct medical procedures. The scope of their duties is to be set forth in an enforcement ordinance.The bill is expected to take effect nine months after its promulgation. The Cabinet is likely to promulgate the legislation by next month.