Photo : YONHAP News

The number of deepfake crime victims has soared over the past six years, surpassing two-thousand during the period.According to the Digital Sex Crime Victim Support Center on Wednesday, it has helped two-thousand-154 victims since April 2018 when the agency was established under the Ministry of Gender Equality and Family.Deepfake crime victims refer to people who have had their faces edited into other photos or videos sexually, with the number of victims increasing by more than eleven times from 69 cases in 2018 to 781 this year.When a report of a deepfake crime is filed, the center first consults with the victim, confirms the distribution and assists in deleting the file.While preemptive deletion is a rule regarding children or adolescent victims, 36-point-nine percent of all deepfake crime victims from January 1 to August 25 this year were underage.